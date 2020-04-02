M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $239.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

