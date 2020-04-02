M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 22,855,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,273,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

