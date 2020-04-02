M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

CVS Health stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,227,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.