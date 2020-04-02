M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,325 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications comprises 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 3,838,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

