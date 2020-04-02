M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,906.51. 3,316,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,416. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,951.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,846.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

