M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,391,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

