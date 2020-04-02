M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

NYSE D traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

