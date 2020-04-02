M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 2,309,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.