M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 1,935,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

