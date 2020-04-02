M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,108.74. 2,009,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,188. The company has a market capitalization of $762.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,300.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

