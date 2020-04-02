M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.50. 3,253,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,819. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

