M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,415. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

