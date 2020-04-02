M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,388 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF accounts for 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,734,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

HEZU stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,777. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

