M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,456. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

