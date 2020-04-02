MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €128.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.38 ($209.74).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €6.95 ($8.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €112.90 ($131.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

