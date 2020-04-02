Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

MYL opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $104,305,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

