Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

NBRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $544.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

