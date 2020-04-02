NAGA (NGC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,203.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. NAGA has a market capitalization of $812,784.71 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.04254613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

