Nano (NANO) Market Cap Achieves $70.41 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00007768 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.02093767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.03456836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00588216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00746721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075139 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00477940 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, RightBTC, Bitinka, Nanex, Koinex, CoinEx, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

