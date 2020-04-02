NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 8,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $819.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,942 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

