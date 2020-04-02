National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.1 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 920,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,362. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

