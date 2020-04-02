National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.16 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 920,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,362. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

