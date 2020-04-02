Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter.

NYSE NGS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

