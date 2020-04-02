Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE NAV traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 255,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 335.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

