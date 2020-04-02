NCR (NCR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NCR (NYSE: NCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NCR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

