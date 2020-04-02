Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.03 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $110,654.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,187,342 coins and its circulating supply is 15,609,592 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

