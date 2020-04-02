Nebulas Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003934 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Neraex and BCEX. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,937,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io, Allcoin, BCEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

