Nectar (NEC) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $5.60. Nectar has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $63.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029450 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,854.47 or 1.01377462 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075918 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

