Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 61,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,294.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $12,332,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 235,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

