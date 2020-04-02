Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.09% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NKTR stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

