NEM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.40 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. NEM has a total market capitalization of $333.21 million and $21.40 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe and Upbit.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Indodax, Bitbns, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, COSS, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bithumb, Kryptono, Zaif, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, B2BX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, Exrates, Coinsuper, Kuna, Koineks, Liquid and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

