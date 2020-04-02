Neo (NEO) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00102885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bitfinex, Upbit and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Neo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $495.67 million and approximately $544.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Switcheo Network, CoinEx, Koinex, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bitbns, COSS, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Exrates, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, BigONE, Upbit, Bibox, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance, LBank, Bitinka, Tidebit, Coinnest, BitForex, Ovis, Liquid, TDAX, Bitfinex, DragonEX, BitMart and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

