Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 109 target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 106.40.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.