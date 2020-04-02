Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Nestree has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $424,818.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029819 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00073864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.91 or 1.00617712 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068144 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001509 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,884,652 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

