Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $90,273.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00606622 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,105,336 coins and its circulating supply is 43,027,762 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

