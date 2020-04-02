Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires $240,750.93 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 17,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,421. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $3,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

