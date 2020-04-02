Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,270. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48. Insiders purchased 321,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,723 over the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

