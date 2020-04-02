Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 881,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,602. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.