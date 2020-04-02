Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd alerts:

NRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 259,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,505. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.