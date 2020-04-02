Neural Protocol Hits Market Cap of $11,396.79 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $11,396.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

