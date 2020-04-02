Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $114.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $153.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,649. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

