New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.