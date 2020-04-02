New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EDU opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

