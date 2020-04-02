New Street Research Upgrades China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) to Buy

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was upgraded by New Street Research to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

CHWRF remained flat at $$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

