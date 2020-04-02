Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $2.40 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Newton has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

