NEXT Hits One Day Volume of $68,441.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $68,441.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00588583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.