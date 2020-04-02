NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Rudy E. Schupp Sells 1,600 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.06. 264,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,751. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 61,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

