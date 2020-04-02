Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 525,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

