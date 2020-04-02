Nexus Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $44,943.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

