NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

NGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,805. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

